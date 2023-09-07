Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she has SPLIT from her former CNN anchor partner Suzanne Malveaux in Vogue interview about being a ‘single mom’ and ‘co-parent’

Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years, the White House press secretary revealed in an interview with Vogue.

The two are sharing custody of their nine-year-old daughter Soleil.

‘I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,’ Jean-Pierre told the magazine. ‘Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.’

Vogue gave Jean-Pierre the profile treatment in its September issue, giving her a glowing write-up as it has for other administration figures, including first lady Jill Biden and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The 3,800-word profile features descriptions of the ‘bright colors and bold eye shadow’ that Jean-Pierre, 49, wears but it also talks about her suicide attempt and her difficulty in coming out to her parents as gay – topics Jean-Pierre also addressed in her memoir ‘Moving Forward.’

