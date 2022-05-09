Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a history of calling out America’s racism throughout her career in politics and activism. “I just think that America has a really big problem with race. And it’s very real and we have yet to deal with it,” he said in a PBS interview with Bonnie Erbé in 2019. After former President Donald Trump won in 2016, Jean-Pierre wrote her memoirs and spoke about the problems of racism in America during her book tour. “I always say, if you’re not white, male, straight, or wealthy you’re under attack, I mean there is a target on your back,” she said. Before working for Biden. Jean-Pierre embraced the more activist side of politics by taking a job at Moveon.org after a history of working with some of America’s most famous Democrats. She worked for scandal-ridden political figures such as Sen. John Edward and Rep. Anthony Weiner as well as Democrat champions like President Barack Obama. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Jean-Pierre was raised in New York City and is currently living in the Washington, DC, area in a domestic partnership with CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux.

