Kari Lake challenged liberal commentators Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, to have her on MSNBC’s Morning Joe yesterday after a run-in at an airport in Florida where Mika attempted to secretly record her while attacking her as “delusional” and a “liar.

Clearly, Morning Mika is no James O’Keefe. The hilarious photo below shows Mika attempting to record Kari Lake while conversing with Mika’s husband, Joe.

She then attacked Kari like a true leftist.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kari shared,

Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport.@joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional”



They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show?

Kari Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “at the end of the conversation, I asked her if she was recording, and she admitted she was.” According to Kari, Joe Scarborough became perturbed when he discovered that his unhinged wife recorded the conversation.

