American rapper Kanye West threatened Jewish people about a supposed conflict with him over a Jewish agenda and said that he couldn’t be antisemitic because black people are Jews also, in a now-removed tweet on Sunday morning. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people,” West began, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda.” West, who had been largely inactive on Twitter until recently, shared a screenshot of a Forbes article relating how he had migrated to the social media platform from Instagram, which had restricted his account over apparent antisemitic remarks. “Who do you think created cancel culture?” West posted in another tweet not long after the first remark. Earlier, West chastised Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over his removal from Instagram, sharing a picture of the two and saying that they used to be close. This comment is in line with the beliefs and rhetoric of the Black Hebrew Israelite cult and some black supremacist movements, which identify people of African descent as the true Jews, and those that otherwise identify as Jewish as fake Jews.

