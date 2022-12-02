Kanye West announced his support for Balenciaga after the fashion house was slammed for its BDSM ad campaign featuring children — and found himself suspended from the platform after a series of wild tweets.

“I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” he said in the midst of a Twitterstorm late Thursday night.

He then said in a second tweet, which featured a picture of himself, “Never turn our backs Demna and the Balenciaga family for life Cancel cancel culture Jesus please heal.”

Earlier in the day, the rapper had shared on Twitter a text exchange with Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, whom he’s worked with closely on multiple projects for years.

In the alleged texts, Denma begged West to ask his fans to “stop Denma hate,” to which he responded with “Love cures everything, Love Denma.”Enlarge Image

READ MORE