Kanye West sings anti-Semitic song Vultures with the lyrics ‘I just f***ed a Jewish b****’ on stage with Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign in Dubai

Kanye West performed his new and very controversial song Vultures on Sunday evening at nightclub Blu Dubai in Dubai.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian surprised the audience when he came on stage to join his rapper friends Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign as they crooned the tune, which has been called anti-Semitic.

The performance took place during Lil Durk’s show.

The club shared images of the performance on social media that revealed the singer in all black as he held onto a microphone.

On the club’s Instagram Stories, West can be seen rapping the song’s explosive lyrics, including, ‘How am I antisemitic? I just fed a Jewish b*.’

He has been in Dubai for a week with his wife Bianca Censori.

