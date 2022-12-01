Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West praised Hitler on Thursday morning during an appearance on the Alex Jones Show, as he continued his attacks on Jews — as Jones largely approved of West’s incendiary remarks.

“I like Hitler,” West said, after praising the “good things” that the genocidal Nazi dictator did, other than the murder of six million Jews and five million other prisoners in death camps after launching World War Two.

“We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” West later added.

Nazi racial beliefs targeted Jews but also regarded black people as inferior. The Nazi regime banned interracial relationships, and also sterilized some interracial people and imprisoned others in concentration camps.

West appeared on the Alex Jones Show wearing a black mask pulled over his head, obscuring his entire face.

West appeared alongside antisemite Nick Fuentes, who erroneously cited the Talmud, a compendium of Jewish law, to claim (falsely) that Jews detest gentiles and (falsely) that Jewish law allows pedophilia in certain cases.

