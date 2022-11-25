The post Kanye West Pals Up with Holocaust Denier Nick Fuentes, Travels to Meet Trump at Mar-A-Lago appeared first on Consequence.

Just when you thought Kanye West’s far-right heel turn couldn’t get any more disturbing, the former rap legend is now associating himself with white nationalist and Holocaust denier, Nick Fuentes. In fact, the two recently traveled together to Mar-A-Lago to meet with Donald Trump.

The 24-year-old Fuentes has emerged as one of the leading figures of the far-right movement for his incendiary views on women, Jewish people, the LGBTQ+ community, and other minorities. Notably, he openly praises Hitler, believes that the Holocaust was a hoax, and is opposed to women’s right to vote. He was also present for “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017, and spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC on January 6th.

And now, he’s hobnobbing with Kanye West.

As West himself revealed in a new campaign-style video released to Twitter on Thursday evening, he and Fuentes recently traveled to Mar-A-Lago, where they pitched Donald Trump on being West’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election. In the video, he is seen debriefing with Fuentes and campaign staffer / fellow alt-right personality, Milo Yiannopoulos. “I walked in with intelligence,” West recounts. “Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

READ MORE