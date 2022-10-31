Kanye West compared the blowback from his constant stream of hate speech to the murders of George Floyd and Emmitt Till, while doubling down on anti-Semitic tropes.

The 45-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, told Los Angeles paparazzi Friday that his recent loss of a sneaker contract was comparable to the death of Floyd, who was asphyxiated when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for nearly ten minutes.

“So when I said that and I and I and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people; it hurt the black people,” West said.

“So I wanna apologize to hurting them because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

West had previously said Floyd wasn’t murdered and died of an overdose. While Floyd did have fentanyl in his system, Chauvin was convicted of murder, and footage of the atrocity sparked nationwide civil rights protests and riots in 2020.

READ MORE