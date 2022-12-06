Kanye West defended Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazis who brutally murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust for the second time in a week on Monday, urging Jews to “forgive Hitler” in a conversation with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. White supremacist Nick Fuentes mediated the interview.

West reiterated his stance that Jews cannot tell him who he can and cannot love and added that they “cannot force their pain on everyone else.”

“Jewish people, forgive Hitler today,” he said. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

West claimed that Jews gave Hitler a bad reputation because “they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country.”

The rapper additionally compared the Holocaust to abortion. “The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That’s eugenics. That’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now.”

