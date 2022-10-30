Kanye West went on a bizarre rant on Friday night in front of gathered paparazzi in which he apologized for falsely claiming George Floyd died from the narcotic drug fentanyl rather than the reality which saw a Minneapolis police officer suffocating him by placing a knee on his neck for nine minutes.

West, who now goes by Ye, engaged with photographers for a lengthy conversation in which he also said he did not realize he was being anti-Semitic in earlier comments.

While West didn’t apologize while making his remarks, he did say that he had been ‘humbled’ with the furor costing him an estimated $1 billion in business deals, including his highly-successful Yeezy line of clothing sold by Adidas.

