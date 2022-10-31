Rapper Kanye West suggested that a “Jewish doctor” wanted him to take medication that could have killed him.

He made the comments in a conversation with paparazzi last week.

West, who now goes by “Ye,” claimed that the doctor misdiagnosed him regarding his mental health issues. Ye has previously said that he has bipolar disorder.

“If I was on medication right now, then one pill could’ve been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again,” said West, referring to two musicians who died from overdoses.

“But because it didn’t take the misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear and transparent,” he continued.

