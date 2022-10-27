Kanye West reportedly idolized Adolf Hitler so much that he wanted to name his 2018 album after the infamous world leader.

Four separate sources confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the rapper, 45, had suggested that his eighth studio album be called “Hitler” before he eventually changed it to “Ye.”

Reps for West and Universal Music Group, the record label that represents him, did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

A business executive, who claimed to have worked for the Yeezy CEO, also told CNN that West allegedly had an “obsession” with Hitler and that the father of four spoke openly about reading “Mein Kampf,” the 1925 autobiographical manifesto written by the Nazi Party leader.

