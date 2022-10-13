Kanye West allegedly professed his love for Adolf Hitler back in 2018, when he infamously told TMZ that slavery was “a choice.”

During Wednesday’s episode of the “Higher Learning” podcast, Van Lathan claimed the rapper had made the comments on camera but TMZ ultimately edited them out of the video.

“I’ve already heard him say that stuff before,” Lathan told his co-host, Rachel Lindsay, referencing Ye’s latest anti-Semitic comments.

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview,” he alleged.

Lathan — who worked for TMZ until 2019 — claimed he brought up the Holocaust while rebutting Ye’s comments about slavery, but the “Gold Digger” rapper made some shocking claims in response.

READ MORE