Kanye West, the rapper and entrepreneur who has become infamous for his antisemitic views, walked out of an interview Monday evening with podcaster Tim Pool the moment the host mildly challenged his views on Jews.

The interview, which was streamed live on YouTube, included Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulous, who has recently joined West’s entourage and nascent 2024 presidential campaign.

Ye got up and left the @Timcast studio less than 10 minutes into the show when Tim pushed back on the claims he made that Jewish people control the world and are responsible for harming him. pic.twitter.com/NItWMHFHSi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2022

Pool allowed West to express his views, largely uninterrupted, for the first fifteen minutes of the broadcast. He claimed that his recent, controversial dinner with former President Donald Trump had been scheduled last month — apparently before West began making antisemitic comments such as the infamous “death con” tweet. The dinner was postponed until after the midterm elections; West confirmed that Trump did not know Fuentes.

West claimed that it was “beautiful” that people could see how Jews — whom he referred to as “Zionists” at one stage — cancel people.

Tim Pool then interrupted: “You went right into the antisemite thing … If you start bringing this up, you’re going to ask my opinion on it, I’m going to disagree with you.” West replied: “I don’t care about your opinion.”

He then claimed that “Jewish people allowed” then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) to meet with the racist and antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in 20025.

Pool expressed empathy for West’s experience of being canceled: “I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you.”

