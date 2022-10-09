DAILYMAIL.COM

After being censored on Instagram, Kanye West returned to Twitter with a tweet suggesting he would be ‘going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’

He added, ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also’

The rapper’s latest tweet about Jewish people has already been remove by Twitter

West hasn’t been on Twitter in nearly two years, and was welcomed back to the platform by Elon Musk, who tweeted, ‘Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!’

West, 45, also wore his controversial White Lives Matter shirt to his daughter’s basketball game on Saturday

Kanye West faces new accusations of antisemitism after declaring war on Jewish people.

In a now-deleted Tweet, he wrote, ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.’ He added: ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’ His renewed attack on Jewish people comes just a day after sharing screenshots on Instagram revealing messages sent to Diddy in which West, 45, accused the rapper of being controlled by Jewish people trying to silence his ‘White Lives Matter’ message. The post resulted in his Instagram account being suspended. Just hours after the Meta restriction, Kanye took to Twitter to continue the attacks. West’s tweets marked the first time in nearly two years since he has posted to Twitter. Elon Musk welcomed his return to the platform, tweeting ‘Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!’

