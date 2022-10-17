Kanye West decided to once again bash Jewish people while parroting Candace Owens’ claim that George Floyd wasn’t killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The Drink Champs podcast previewed an upcoming appearance on the show from the rapper also known as Ye. In a video that has drawn viral circulation on Twitter, West is shown claiming that Floyd’s death was a result of fentanyl, rather than from a lack of oxygen while Chauvin knelt on his neck in the process of arresting him.

West began by referring to the fact that he attended a screening of Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

“He said a prayer for eight minutes, they hit him with the fentanyl,” said West. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Medical examiners determined that Floyd’s death was a homicide brought about by “cardiopulmonary arrest” from the compression on his neck. The fentanyl detected in Floyd’s blood was determined not enough to be fatal, and Chauvin was found guilty of three counts of murder he faced in connection with Floyd’s death.

West’s alignment with Owens’ narrative follows their appearance at Paris Fashion Week where the rapper drew outrage for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Owens has continuously defended West while he remains a source of public outrage over his anti-semitic statements and threats.

The rapper also spoke about the death of Virgil Abloh — with whom he had a complicated relationship with when Abloh was appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s branch. West said Floyd reminded him of Abloh as he complained that “this white company, Louis Vuitton, is now making statues of him, like as a martyr.”

