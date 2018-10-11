THE HILL:

Kanye West dropped an F-bomb while heaping praise on President Trump in the Oval Office during freewheeling remarks in front of reporters Thursday.

“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” the 41-year-old “Yeezus” rapper said.

“[Trump] might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf—er like [me]” to support him, West added, according to a White House press pool report.

The expletive wasn’t the only potentially taboo comment from the bombastic performer — West also described having “the balls” to sport a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

West is expected to discuss a number of wide-ranging issues during a Thursday lunch meeting with Trump at the White House, including prison reform, urban revitalization and African-American employment, among other topics, a White House spokesman said.

West, who’s married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, has made headlines and raised eyebrows for his ardent support of Trump.

Last week, the entertainer delivered an off-air, pro-Trump speech on the “Saturday Night Live” stage after performing on the NBC late-night show. West has been seen sporting Trump’s signature MAGA caps, and has referred to the commander in chief as his “brother.”

It’s not the first time West has been part of a profanity-filled presidential snafu.