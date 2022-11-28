Breitbart

A resolutely unapologetic Kanye West continued his antisemitic streak over the weekend, doubling down on his past smears of Jewish people and opening a live-stream event for Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The billionaire rapper and fashion mogul is coming off an especially tumultuous few days during which he announced he will run for president in 2024. He also met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago — a meeting that ended with Trump publicly calling West a “seriously troubled man.” West spoke to the press briefly Saturday, refusing to back down on his past comments villainizing all Jewish people and particularly Jewish businessmen. “It’s not OK,” he said. “We’ve now seen everything that happens if you speak up on these contracts and you speak up on all of the dealings that have been done and you point this stuff out — they try to destroy me.” West seemed to be referring to his past comments about Josh and Jared Kushner that he made during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in October. During the interview, West accused the brothers of engaging in shady business practices regarding Skims, the clothing line owned by West’s former wife Kim Kardashian.

