NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A street named after Martin Luther King Jr. lasted just nine months in Kansas City.

Residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to return the street name to The Paseo, its original identifier, the Kansas City Star reported. An estimated 70% of voters elected to change.

For decades, Kansas City was one of the largest U.S. cities without a street named after the civil rights leader. In January, the City Council voted to rename the 10-mile boulevard after King, skipping the rule that 75% of residents must approve a street change.

Mayor Quinton Lucas insisted that Kansas City remains a “welcoming and diverse community.”

“Today’s vote does not change that,” Lucas told the Star. “This ballot measure should remind all of us in City Hall that the way we do things matters: We must continue to legislate by bringing people together, seeking input from people with different perspectives and working to consensus-build on the issues that matter most to our community.”