An Australian wildlife carer has suffered a punctured lung as she and her family fought off a savage attack by a kangaroo at their property. Linda Smith, 64, and her husband Jim were feeding kangaroos hit by drought conditions in Queensland when the 6ft (1.82m) grey turned on Jim. The couple and their son fought off the attack, said by wildlife officials to be rare, with a broom and a shovel. The animal hopped off into the bush before emergency services arrived. The incident occurred in Millmerran, about 80km (50 miles) south-west of Toowoomba in Queensland. Speaking from hospital, where the couple are both being treated, Mrs Smith told the Brisbane Times that some 30 kangaroos and wallabies usually arrive each night to be fed because of the drought, and are given grain and chaff. She said: “This one kangaroo came in and I thought it was Golly Gosh, one of the kangaroos we have raised. He was a huge grey, would have been at least 6ft.” As her husband, also in his 60s, fed the kangaroo it turned on him. “Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him,” Mrs Smith said. She fetched a broom but the kangaroo knocked it out of her hand and attacked her too.

