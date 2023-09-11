Biden becomes FIRST president to SKIP major 9/11 ceremonies and sends Kamala in his place after shambolic Vietnam tour

Vice president Kamala Harris stepped off Air Force Two in New York City on Monday morning to honor the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks at Ground Zero.It’s tradition for the President to spend 9/11 at one of the three locations where planes crashed and killed thousands of Americans in 2001.So Harris is stepping-in to honor the Americans killed that day at the ceremony in New York City.Meanwhile, President Joe Biden departed from Vietnam Monday morning to spend just two hours in Anchorage, Alaska speaking with service members and first responders on a military base located 4,300 miles away from where terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center 22 years ago.Biden’s plans on Monday marks the first time a president has not attended one of the anniversary services at Ground Zero, the Pentagon or in Shanksville, Pennsylvania or at least hosted a memorial service at the White House, which Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama each did during one year of their terms in office.

