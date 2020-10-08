Town Hall:
Once again, we have an instance where Democrats have proudly said they would axe middle class tax cuts. During the debate between the vice-presidential candidates on Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the Trump tax cuts will be axed on day one if she’s elected in November.
CBS News found three families from different states, with various socioeconomic backgrounds, and shocker—found that all three got a tax break under Trump.
The economic package that produced the solid jobs growth under the Trump administration before the Chinese COVID struck our shores will be erased under Biden-Harris. It’s no shock, but it never ceases to amaze me how liberal Democrats simply forget that this package was, well, mostly beneficial to the middle class. Even self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted this when CNN’s Jake Tapper brought this up. And even left-wing tax policy groups had to admit this as well. The New York Times even said the majority of Americans got a tax break under Trump.
