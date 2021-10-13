Breitbart

A NASA video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris interacting personally with children across America used child actors, according to reports. The YouTube video features Harris interacting enthusiastically with a group of children from all across America — Emily from New Jersey, Derek from St. Louis, Zorielle from Lafayette, Lousiana, Trevor from Montonray, California, and Sydney from Iowa City, Iowa. But all of the children in the video are child actors, according to reports. Trevor from Bernardino, California, a 13-year-old actor, explained to a local news station he sent in an audition tape for the video before his agent called him to tell him he got the part. After filming the video with Harris, he praised Harris’ personality. “She just sat us down. She is super charismatic,” he said. “She’s everything that I ever thought of her, plus more.” In the video, the group of children arrive at the Naval Observatory where they react enthusiastically when they discover Vice President Kamala Harris lives there. “Welcome you guys!” Harris said as she hosts the children for a roundtable discussion on her porch. The children begin by asking her about life advice. “Never let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are,” Harris says urgently as the kids nod in agreement.

