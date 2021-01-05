Biz Pac Review:

Sen. Kamala Harris came under fire after it appeared an anecdote she shared about her childhood was strikingly similar to one first told by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The California Democrat and potential vice president was accused of plagiarism for retelling a story in an Elle magazine interview from October in which she recounted accompanying her parents as a toddler when they attended events during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. But her retelling of one rally and her demand for “fweedom” set off a wave of attacks for its similarity to a story told by King decades ago.

“My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” the Democrat told the magazine. “And she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’”

The resurfaced interview caught the attention of some on Twitter where it was noted that King had shared a strangely similar anecdote in a 1965 interview published in Playboy.

“I will never forget a moment in Birmingham when a White policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother,” King said in that interview. “‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’ She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew.“

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are two plagiarizing frauds.



Biden plagiarized during law school and from RFK, Hubert Humphrey, JFK, and he stole the family history of a British politician.



Now Kamala Harris plagiarized from MLK. https://t.co/h5QOs0t6Mx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 4, 2021

