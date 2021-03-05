The New York Post:

A 2017 tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris has resurfaced mentioning Dr. Seuss by name and quoting him, four years before her own administration would strip his name from Read Across America Day.

Harris was a senator when she sent out the tweet, dated March 2, 2017, in which she wished the famed children’s book author a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,’” the California senator wrote at the time.

The birthday of Dr. Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel and who died at 87 in 1991 — was chosen by the National Educational Association in 1998 as the date for a new holiday focused on promoting children’s literacy.

This year, President Biden had mentions of Dr. Seuss scrubbed from his presidential proclamation after the late author was accused of including “racial undertones” in some of his classic, whimsical tales for children.

Dr. Seuss’ work has become the center of controversy recently following a study highlighting a lack of diversity among the author’s characters.

“Of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are forty-five characters of color representing 2% of the total number of human characters,” according to a 2019 study from the Conscious Kid’s Library and the University of California that examined 50 of Dr. Seuss’ books.

Read more at The New York Post