CBS NEWS:

Sen. Kamala Harris plans to introduce a bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana at the federal level. The bill, called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, also looks to undo harsh marijuana drug sentences and encourage minority-owned businesses within the marijuana industry.

Activists and multiple 2020 candidates view the criminalization of marijuana as a civil rights battle. According to an analysis by the American Civil Liberties Union, arrest records between 2001 and 2010 showed blacks are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for the drug.

Harris had previously been an opponent of marijuana legalization. In 2010, Harris — then San Francisco’s district attorney and a candidate for California attorney general — publicly opposed Proposition 19, which would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state.