Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is shifting her campaign strategy and focusing on Iowa, going as far as preparing “Sunday suppers” for families in the Hawkeye State in hopes of recruiting supporters.

The Harris campaign is touting a new facet of her Iowa swing, dubbed the “I feel your pain” tour. It features a series of more “intimate” meetings with families in the early caucus state, designed to show a different side of the California senator. The tour follows contentious Democrat debates, in which Harris’s competitors — namely, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) — highlighted less-than-flattering aspects of Harris’s prosecutorial record.

“It’s not about, ‘Let me talk about myself,” a Harris adviser involved in the planning told POLITICO. “It’s, ‘I understand your problems on a human level in a way that you experience them.’ Their concern is not, ‘I need broad systemic overhauls,’ it’s, ‘I can’t get a job, or I can’t pay the bills this month, or I can’t pay my student loans, or my yard is flooded.’”

“You have a fundamentally different conversation when you’re sitting around someone’s kitchen table in their home,” the adviser added.