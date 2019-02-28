NEW YORK POST:

Sen. Kamala Harris says she supports making sex work legal across the country — echoing recent calls for legalization from New York state lawmakers.

The 2020 presidential hopeful was asked by The Root in an interview published Tuesday whether she thinks “sex work ought to be decriminalized.” To which she responded: “I think so, I do.”

“There is an ecosystem around that that includes crimes that harm people, and for those issues I do not believe that anybody who hurts another human being or profits off their exploitation should be free of criminal prosecution,” she was quoted as saying.

“But when you’re talking about consenting adults, yes [it should be legal]. We shouldn’t consider that you can criminalize consensual behavior, as long as no one is being harmed.”

The former California attorney general was blasted by some sex workers for her recent support of an anti-sex-trafficking law that resulted in the shutdown of personal ad sites like Backpage, where many sex workers used to peddle their wares and screen Johns.