Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff  is promoting an $8M Gaza fundraising campaign: ‘Abhorrent’

The stepdaughter of Vice President Harris is publicly raising money for Gaza, The Post has learned.

Ella Emhoff, 24 — whose father, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish — affixed a fundraising drive “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her personal Instagram account. It makes no mention of the scores of Israeli children murdered among the 1,400 innocent Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists Oct. 7.

Her promotion puts the funding appeal in front of her 315,000 Instagram followers.

The fundraiser, which has netted more than $7.8 million so far, is being operated by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio, which raked in more than $21 million in 2021, according to ProPublica. It’s unclear how much, if anything, Ella Emhoff has personally donated to the cause.

