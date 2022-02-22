NEW YORK POST:

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked after she appeared unprepared to discuss the Ukraine crisis during a Q-and-A with reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“I mean, listen, guys, we’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” Harris said at one point Sunday in response to a question about how the Biden administration saw the situation’s “endgame” playing out.

US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Munich that "we are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe" over the Ukraine crisis.



“I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about,” the veep went on. “It’s been over 70 years. And through those 70 years … there has been peace and security. We are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe.”

Twitter user Jon Will Chambers summed up the thoughts of many by asking: “Did I just watch Kamala Harris claim there has been peace in Europe for 70 years?”

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy pointed out on Twitter that those 70 years of “peace and security” included the Yugoslavian civil wars of the 1990s, “as well as Russia’s attacks on Georgia & Ukraine.”

