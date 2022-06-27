Children younger than ten watched fully nude bikers at the Seattle Pride Parade, which was kicked off by the Boy Scouts of America.

Though it’s not clear what group the nude cyclists were representing, their purpose appeared to address body image, with one sign that read, “Challenge body shame. Build self-esteem.” Both men and women were nude:

The parade reportedly began with the Boy Scouts of America leading the proceedings as they carried both pride flags and American flags. Pro-abortion protesters challenging the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade were also enthusiastically received.

Activist workers with Amazon also marched in the parade and challenged the company to remove “transphobic” books from its platform.

