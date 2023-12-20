Kamala Harris serves up another word salad about the ‘most election of our lifetime’

Kamala Harris: "This is the most election of our lifetime” pic.twitter.com/OcmodFlQBu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 20, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris has been mocked for serving up her latest word salad — this time saying during a TV interview that “this is the most election of our lifetime.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell, Harris slammed former President Donald Trump’s remarks that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

But the veep then stumbled over her words while turning her comments to the 2024 presidential election.

“You know, every election cycle we talk about this is the most election of our lifetime,” Harris said, without correcting herself.

“Lawrence, this one is, this one is,” she told the host.

“We are literally talking about people who are attempting to divide our country in the most crude, frankly, and profound way,” she said. “We are talking about those who are intent and purposeful to, to attack fundamental freedoms.”

She continued: “The freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate … the freedom to just … be. The freedom to just be.”

