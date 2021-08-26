The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled out of a scheduled rally for embattled California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom following Thursday’s deadly bombings in Afghanistan.

Harris was to have joined Newsom Friday for a “drive-in” rally at the historic Cow Palace event center outside of San Francisco while making her way back to Washington from an overseas trip to Singapore and Vietnam.

However, Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders tweeted Thursday afternoon that the vice president would return directly to the nation’s capital following her visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Newsom’s campaign had canceled the rally after Harris pulled out.

The appearance by Harris — a former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general,and senator from the Golden State — was meant to boost Newsom ahead of what is expected to be a close recall vote Sept. 14.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden planned to travel to California in a show of support for Newsom, but did not give a date of when such a visit would take place.

