Congressional staff members and journalists slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after a viral video showed her sharing another suspicious story from her childhood that attacked right-wingers.

“I grew up learning about — we called it ecology at the time, and so, some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying — and we talked about it in the context of conservation,” Harris told an audience Monday in Colorado during a discussion on climate policy.

“In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, ‘Well, why are conservatives bad, Mommy? I thought we were supposed to conserve things,’” she added.

“I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can,” Harris said before bursting into her trademark cackle.

Political pundits were quick to note the vice president has a history of telling false stories just like President Biden, when not outright plagiarizing events from the lives of historical figures.

