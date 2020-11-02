Breitbart:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a final pitch for socialist ideology two days before the presidential election, posting a video explaining the difference between “equality” and “equity” and concluding that “equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”

“So there’s a big difference between equality and equity,” Harris said in a video posted to her Twitter account on Sunday. The video featured an illustration of two individuals about to climb a mountain. Each was given two ropes, which a white man used to begin climbing. The other man, who appeared to be black, was unable to reach the rope, as he stood several feet lower than the other man.

“Equality suggests ‘Oh everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here — we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me,” the narration continued.

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing,” she continued as the video showed the fruitful ground rising the man up to the original level of the white man, where he then grabbed the rope and climbed up to the peak.

“Equality suggests ‘Oh everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here — we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me,” the narration continued.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing,” she continued as the video showed the fruitful ground rising the man up to the original level of the white man, where he then grabbed the rope and climbed up to the peak.

The vice presidential hopeful’s analogy drew backlash from several social media users.

“Equity through government force inevitably puts one group at a disadvantage to another to social engineer outcomes. That’s not fair or equitable,” one remarked.

“The Dems are finally open about their admiration of the most repressive system of organizing society,” another user said.

Read more at Breitbart