Vice President Kamala Harris experienced a new round mockery after touting her love of “yellow school buses” during her Seattle appearance on Wednesday.

Harris spoke at Lumen Field in Seattle with a backdrop of four electric school buses to announce nearly $1 billion being awarded to school districts to replace older buses with electric vehicles. This funding came in part from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

During her speech, Harris commented on the nostalgia of a “yellow school bus.”

“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up. It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there,” she said.

