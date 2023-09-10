Kamala Harris mocked for ‘granny moves’ at White House hip-hop party: ‘Pure cringe’

Kamala Harris with the granny 👵🏼 moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop partypic.twitter.com/8Lg5XCxQ3a — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 9, 2023

At least she’s having fun.

Kamala Harris was ridiculed online Saturday for busting out her “granny moves” during a White House party she hosted celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Critics pounced on the vice president for revolving through a series of tired, bare-minimum shuffles at the outdoor fete.

“Kamala Harris with the granny moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party,” political commentator Anthony Brian Logan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Pure cringe,” another user wrote, as another called it the “Cackle Shuffle” in an apparent reference to the vice president’s laugh.

One commenter simply said “yuck.”

The vice president seemingly couldn’t hold back during the hip-hop fete when the DJ started playing Q-Tip’s 1999 smash hit “Vivrant Thing.”

READ MORE