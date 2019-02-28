REASON:

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) yet again misrepresented her record as a prosecutor in response to questions about her tenure as a district attorney, CNN reports.

As the 2020 presidential campaign shifts into gear, Harris, a former San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, has been trying square her decisions as a prosecutor with her progressive stance on criminal justice in the Senate.

In Iowa on Sunday on the Political Party Live podcast, Harris was asked by host Misty Rebik about her previous support for a San Francisco citywide policy to report undocumented juvenile immigrants who were arrested to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Harris responded:

“That ended up being an unintended consequence of the policy and I did not support that consequence of that policy. And that policy I believe has since changed because it was not the intended purpose of that policy. I’ll say this, and I feel very strongly about it, and I always have, which is this, my background is as a prosecutor and I want to know that a person, a victim of a rape or a child molestation, or a vicious violent crime, I want to know that that victim will be able to run in the middle of the street and wave down a police officer and receive protection and security without having to worry about if they do that they will be deported.”