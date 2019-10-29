NEW YORK POST:

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has come out swinging for “throuple” Rep. Katie Hill — saying her intense “public shaming” highlights a double standard for female politicians.

Sen. Harris told Buzzfeed News that Hill, a close political ally, was the victim of a “campaign of harassment and intimidation” and “cyber exploitation” after naked photos of her were released to the media.

“It was clearly meant to embarrass her,” Harris told the outlet.

“There’s so much that people do about women and their sexuality that’s about shaming them.”

“It just sends a signal to other women that’s discouraging them from running for office.”

Harris revealed that she had a “personal conversation” with Hill since the scandal broke over alleged trysts with staffers.

She told the site that she “respected” Hill’s decision to resign from Congress because “she has to do what’s best for her and her constituents.”