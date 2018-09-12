WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Sen. Kamala Harris’, D-Calif., attempts last week to upend Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings with outright fabrications would make even former Nevada senator and noted smear artist Harry Reid blush. On Sept. 7, Harris’ office tweeted the following: “Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control. He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women.” Her office then said in a follow-up tweet one day later: “There’s no question that he uncritically used the term ‘abortion-inducing drugs,’ which is a dog whistle term used by extreme anti-choice groups to describe birth control.”

Harris is lying. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe the failing grades that the left-leaning PolitiFact (they went easy — she deserved the full “pants on fire” grade) and the Washington Post (four Pinocchios) both gave her for lying about Kavanaugh’s views.

This is strike two for Harris, who pressed Kavanaugh last week with misleading and ambiguously worded questions about whether he “had any conversation about” special counsel Robert Mueller “or his investigation” with anyone employed by the law firm founded by President Trump’s personal attorney.