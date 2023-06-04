It was alarming to watch Joe Biden take a tumble Thursday at the Air Force Academy commencement.

But the really scary thought is that if he had landed head-first, Kamala Harris would be sitting in the Oval Office.

Talk about terrifying!

Naturally, the far left would be celebrating the fact of the first female president, heedless of the risks of identity trumping merit.

Meanwhile, the sensible Americans who make up a majority of the nation would be living in fear of the human word salad playing with the nuclear football and the possibility that her cackle could be the soundtrack of Armageddon.

Harris got her job because Biden was indebted to black voters and pols, such as South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who lifted him to the 2020 nomination after he appeared headed for defeat.

When Biden let it be known he would settle the debt by picking a black woman to be his running mate, history happened.

That seems like a very long time ago and these days, with Biden health scares more frequent, the presidential nominee who hid in his basement during the COVID campaign and often appears befuddled is asking voters for a second term.

READ MORE