NY Post

Vice President Kamala Harris’ hubby went whole hog at a Whole Foods Market in California — where his motorcade blocked several handicapped parking spaces while he shopped. The piggish behavior took place outside the upscale supermarket in Brentwood as second gentleman Doug Emhoff strolled the aisles for about 20 minutes before emerging with two bags of groceries. New photos show two Secret Service vehicles positioned diagonally over the specially designated spots during Emhoff’s trip to the market on Wednesday. Pursuant to California Vehicle Code, “it is unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any vehicle in a stall or space designated for disabled persons and disabled veterans” unless they are displaying a special identification license plate or placard.

