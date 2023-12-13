Kamala Harris heckled by Democratic state lawmaker demanding Gaza cease-fire during holiday party speech

Vice President Kamala Harris was momentarily shouted down by a Democratic state lawmaker as she gave remarks during a holiday party at her home on Monday.

The incident occurred at Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, where the couple hosted several Democratic state and local officials for holiday festivities.

Harris, 59, was in the middle of her speech when Delaware state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D) unfurled a sign that read “ceasefire” and began shouting at the vice president.

“Madam Vice President, I am a rep from Delaware. Did you know in Bethlehem they are not celebrating Christmas? Did you know in Bethlehem, baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won’t you call for a cease-fire?” Wilson-Anton shouted at Harris.

“I appreciate you wanting to be heard, but right now I’m speaking,” Harris shot back as the state lawmaker was escorted out of the party.

