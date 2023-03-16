Battling persistently low approval ratings across party lines, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) appeared Wednesday on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the latest attempt to burnish her public image. But Harris stumbled badly when she seemed either unable or unwilling to define the vice president’s job.

Colbert stumps @VP Harris on what her job is. pic.twitter.com/gAAcRNjG2q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

During the awkward exchange, host Stephen Colbert asked Harris to explain “what is the actual role on a daily basis” of the vice president.

Harris avoided answering the question by praising President Joe Biden (D). “Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is president of the United States,” she said to thunderous applause from the studio audience.”Right! Right! Exactly right. Exactly right.”

She added: “And was vice president.”

Colbert replied: “Does he understand what it’s like to be vice president?”

“He does. He does. And he really is a true partner and he understands the job,” Harris replied. “Remember, we came in at the height of the pandemic. And so, so much of the work was about, okay, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out how between us how we can do it.”

READ MORE