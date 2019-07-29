BREITBART:

The two touted their proposal as a “landmark” piece of legislation.

Harris is already a co-sponsor of the Senate version of Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” which aims to move the entire U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources in a decade, alongside a raft of welfare policies.

According to the New York Times:

Under the plan, any environmental regulation or legislation would be rated based on its impact on low-income communities, which are disproportionately affected by climate change because they are often in flood zones, near highways or power plants, or adjacent to polluted lands known as brownfields.

The rating system would be modeled after the Congressional Budget Office score, which measures benefits against costs for every major piece of legislation.