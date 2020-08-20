The Week:

A virtual convention was always going to have its bumps, but Kamala Harris’ grand finale on Wednesday night is already being described as downright cringe-worthy. Harris accepted her historic nomination for vice presidential candidate on a stage in a nearly-empty auditorium in Wilmington, Delaware’s Chase Center, with her moving tribute to Black women leaders and her mother being met by the congratulatory applause of … a small Zoom audience projected on a nearby screen.

Which was awkward enough, even without the evident technical glitch that resulted:

Apparently, the DNC couldn't even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone's livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

Harris was then put in the Black Mirror-esque position of having to enthusiastically wave and point at her digital fans, which made for an even more confusing visual:

I'm watching Judy Woodruff on a screen watching Kamala Harris on a screen watching a few dozen people on screens and welp just went crosseyed — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 20, 2020

Democratic nomineeJoe Biden was waiting in the wings to congratulate Harris after her speech, although due to their strict observance of COVID-19 measures, the candidates were unable to actually embrace. Instead they stood so far apart they barely fit in the screen together — all the while continuing to wave to the gapingly empty room:

And that’s not even mentioning the speech itself!

HERE’S THE ENDING

Read more at The Week