THE DAILY BEAST:

Sen. Kamala Harris has reportedly decided to run for president in 2020 and is expected to announce her candidacy on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to KCBS Radio. The station reported that sources close to the senator say that she will announce her candidacy at a campaign rally in Oakland. However, other sources close to Harris have denied the rumors. Harris has been reluctant to answer whether or not she intends to run, but told CNN on Wednesday that she believes the country is ready for a woman of color as president. The radio station reported that Harris decided to run after receiving the blessing of her husband and their two stepchildren. Her team has reportedly been looking for a location that could give her a “Springfield moment” similar to Barack Obama’s campaign launch in 2007 at the Old State Capitol in Illinois. Harris was born in Oakland and she returned there after law school to become a deputy district attorney for Alameda County. MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 21.