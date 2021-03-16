Fox News:

Harris spoke at a UN Commission on the Status of Women event Tuesday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations have gone yet another day without comment from Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been a crusader for sexual assault survivors as recently as 2018, during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The vice president made no remarks on the issue during public appearances Tuesday, including at a U.N. event on the Commission on the Status of Women.

During her appearance, she praised the roles women hold in democratic societies.

“The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, not only because the exclusion of women in decision making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because of the participation of women strengthens democracy,” she said. “I am proud to report that while the United States still has work to do, we too are making progress and that women strengthen our democracy every day.”

The remarks come as all of Cuomo’s accusers appear to be Democratic women working in politics. At least five are current or former staffers who reported sexual misconduct in the workplace.

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

During the Supreme Court nomination proceedings for Justice Kavanaugh, the vice president, then a senator from California, declared “I believe her,” after Christine Blasey Ford leveled uncorroborated, decades-old sexual assault allegations against the judge.

She also called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

Kamala ascended to VPOTUS by lauding herself as a feminist & champion for women & girls



Now, as the most powerful woman in America, she remains silent on an egregious sexual assault scandal because it's against a political ally



Feminism is a farce.https://t.co/R6NqX7Cnbs — Karoline Leavitt (@kc_leavitt) March 11, 2021

Read more at Fox News