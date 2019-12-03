CNBC:

Sen. Kamala Harris is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, D-Calif., informed her staff Tuesday that she is suspending her campaign, an aide told CNBC.

Earlier Tuesday, CNBC reported that Harris canceled a fundraising event in New York amid reports of turmoil within her campaign.

Harris, 55, was the only black candidate whose polling numbers and national media attention had placed her in the top tier of the 2020 contest, if only for a short while.

She made waves with her announcement in January, nailing a campaign rollout that earned praise from Democrats – and even a compliment from President Donald Trump.

“I would say, the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump said at the time.